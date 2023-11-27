Midland and Odessa hold Christmas Tree Lightings
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Odessa and Midland finishing their decorating with the lighting of their Christmas trees soon.
The process of setting up the tree and preparing for the lighting ceremony takes about a week from start to finish.
The 50-foot tree in Centennial Park is the main attraction for a free family event in the heart of Midland.
Mayor Lori Blong says the tree lighting is one of her favorite events in Midland.
The tree lights in Centennial Park each year but this year, there’s more… the Mistletoe Market is being added to the schedule this year.
It’s a market with 25-30 vendors, food trucks and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa!
If you can’t make it to the Midland tree lighting, you can see the lighting of Odessa’s Christmas tree which will also mark the start of the Starbright Village.
This celebration originally started at Odessa City Hall until it moved to McKinney Park, where it is now held every year, to create an even bigger event that Odessans can be proud of.
The tree lighting in Odessa takes place December 7 and the lighting in Midland is Tuesday, with all of the festivities beginning at 5:00.
The CBS7 crew will be here to see the lighting of the tree. Tune in for live coverage Tuesday at 6.
