Midland and Odessa hold Christmas Tree Lightings

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Odessa and Midland finishing their decorating with the lighting of their Christmas trees soon.

The process of setting up the tree and preparing for the lighting ceremony takes about a week from start to finish.

The 50-foot tree in Centennial Park is the main attraction for a free family event in the heart of Midland.

Mayor Lori Blong says the tree lighting is one of her favorite events in Midland.

We are really excited to have the Christmas tree lighting tomorrow evening. This really represents a lot of work by city staff to get it ready for this point and so we’re excited to celebrate together as a community and looking forward to being there.

The tree lights in Centennial Park each year but this year, there’s more… the Mistletoe Market is being added to the schedule this year.

It’s a market with 25-30 vendors, food trucks and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa!

We’d really like to see Midlanders come out and enjoy the beautiful park and the downtown area, the restaurants and all of the opportunities for the Mistletoe Market, so [I] hope to see you all there.

If you can’t make it to the Midland tree lighting, you can see the lighting of Odessa’s Christmas tree which will also mark the start of the Starbright Village.

It has been a staple of Christmas for the City of Odessa and its residents, so once again we’d like to invite everyone. We’ll have some hot chocolate out there for you. Come out and let’s celebrate and let’s bring in the biggest celebration between El Paso and Fort Worth…

This celebration originally started at Odessa City Hall until it moved to McKinney Park, where it is now held every year, to create an even bigger event that Odessans can be proud of.

Let me tell you… 20 years later, 30 years later, it has exactly achieved that, if not surpassed it, and it keeps growing every year. So yeah, it’s thoroughly enjoyable for the community, including myself and my family.

The tree lighting in Odessa takes place December 7 and the lighting in Midland is Tuesday, with all of the festivities beginning at 5:00.

