Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested on Saturday after stealing a car and crashing it into six cars at the Sky Mazda car dealership on 52nd St.

Odessa police say on Nov. 25 at around 8:44 p.m., officers responded to 52nd and Tanglewood Ln where a man crashed a car.

An investigation found that 30-year-old Xavier Diaz, stole a white Ford F-350 from the CVS parking lot. Police say Diaz then ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic before hitting six vehicles at the Sky Mazda dealership, on E. 52nd St.

According to the City of Odessa, Diaz then ran away from the scene but was later found near Esmond and Graves.

Diaz was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

There were no reports of any injuries. Diaz was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.