Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars

Xavier Diaz
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested on Saturday after stealing a car and crashing it into six cars at the Sky Mazda car dealership on 52nd St.

Odessa police say on Nov. 25 at around 8:44 p.m., officers responded to 52nd and Tanglewood Ln where a man crashed a car.

An investigation found that 30-year-old Xavier Diaz, stole a white Ford F-350 from the CVS parking lot. Police say Diaz then ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic before hitting six vehicles at the Sky Mazda dealership, on E. 52nd St.

According to the City of Odessa, Diaz then ran away from the scene but was later found near Esmond and Graves.

Diaz was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

There were no reports of any injuries. Diaz was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Logo de Midland ISD
Carver Center named top charter elementary in Texas
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
11/26/23 Boil Water Notice for Gardendale
The City of Odessa partnered up with Sister Dough for Starbright Village
Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their Diving skills to the next level
Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their diving skills to the next level.