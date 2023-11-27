HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls to Allen 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels fell to the Allen Eagles 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs.

Midland Legacy finished off their season with a 10-3 record. It was their first regional round appearance since 2019 when they fell to Southlake Carroll.

“It’s hard to get into this round, it’s hard to win these games, but we can play with anybody and I’m really proud of our kids and I love them, and we got a great thing going. They really worked their tails off and they liked each other. It’s hard to have a te ” said Rebels Head Coach Clint Hartman.

The

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls to Allen 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls to Allen 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs
Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their Diving skills to the next level
Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their diving skills to the next level.
Klondike Cougars football
HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike scores 100 points to eliminate Balmorhea from playoffs
The Klondike Cougars beat the Balmorhea Bears 100-62 in the 1A Division II state quarterfinals...
HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike scores 100 points to eliminate Balmorhea from playoffs