HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy falls to Allen 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels fell to the Allen Eagles 52-35 in the Regional Round of Playoffs.

Midland Legacy finished off their season with a 10-3 record. It was their first regional round appearance since 2019 when they fell to Southlake Carroll.

“It’s hard to get into this round, it’s hard to win these games, but we can play with anybody and I’m really proud of our kids and I love them, and we got a great thing going. They really worked their tails off and they liked each other. It’s hard to have a te ” said Rebels Head Coach Clint Hartman.

