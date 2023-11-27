Carver Center named top charter elementary in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Carver Center has once again been named the No. 1 Charter Elementary School in the state of Texas by the U.S. News and World Report.

Additionally, Carver improved its rating among all elementary schools from No. 8 in the state in 2022, to No. 4 in the state, according to the rankings.

The ranking is based on reading and math proficiency and performance data. 89% of Carver students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 93% scored at or above that level in reading. Both of those figures are the best numbers among all charter elementary schools in Texas.

The campus finished No. 2 in reading and No. 7 in math among all elementary schools, both improvements from previous rankings.

“We are proud of Carver’s history of academic success, but to earn the top spot in the entire state is an incredible honor,” said Carver Center Executive Administrator Stephanie Carnett. “This recognition is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated teachers and students.”

Carver Center serves 1st through 6th grade students who have tested into MISD’s Gifted/Talented program and shown superior aptitude, advanced reasoning, and high achievement.

In all, 19 of the remaining 26 MISD elementary campuses were ranked in the top half of the U.S. News and World Report rankings, led by Emerson Elementary, which came in at No. 581, putting it in the top 10% of all elementary schools in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.