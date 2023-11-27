Boil Water Notice for Gardendale rescinded

GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: According to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, the boil water notice that was issued on Sunday, has been rescinded

The corporation says that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling

You can read the original water boil notice below:

“Due to a leak on one of our major lines, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation - PWS #0680214, a public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”

