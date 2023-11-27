Amarillo High and Randall basketball programs set for marquee non-district battles

KJ Thomas (left) and Taytum Bell (right) set to lead teams into Amarillo High vs. Randall girls...
KJ Thomas (left) and Taytum Bell (right) set to lead teams into Amarillo High vs. Randall girls and boys matchups on Tuesday night.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High and Randall basketball programs are set for a big time pair of matchups at the House of Doom on Tuesday night.

The girls and boys programs for both schools are currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. The Randall and Amarillo High boys teams both sit in 4th currently. The Amarillo High and Randall girls are ranked 2nd and 7th, respectively.

The court will be packed with star power, as each team returns the bulk of their top players from last season. For Amarillo High, that includes Zach Brown and Braden Hausen while the girls side returns the star senior duo of Taytum Bell and Jada Graves. The Lady Sandies have also added junior Bella Edwards to the roster, who’s lighting it up from beyond the arc so far this season.

On the Randall side, Sadie Sanchez and KJ Thomas headline the list of key returners for Randall. So far this season. Sanchez is coming fresh off an all-tournament selection from down in Decatur before going into the Thanksgiving break. Sanchez is averaging a staggering 33.9 points per game so far this season through seven games.

KJ Thomas, fresh off his commitment to UTEP, is looking to help lead Randall back to the state tournament after the school made it’s first ever appearance last season. Thomas is also set to become the school’s all-time leader in scoring this year.

Amarillo High won both the boys and girls matchups last season. These games will be audio streamed live on TPSNSports.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 20th, 2023

Latest News

Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their Diving skills to the next level
Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their diving skills to the next level.
Klondike Cougars football
HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike scores 100 points to eliminate Balmorhea from playoffs
The Klondike Cougars beat the Balmorhea Bears 100-62 in the 1A Division II state quarterfinals...
HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike scores 100 points to eliminate Balmorhea from playoffs
Midland Legacy advances to the Regional Semifinals after Euless Trinity 57-55 in overtime
Midland Legacy advances to the Regional Semifinals after Euless Trinity 57-55 in overtime
Midland Legacy advances to the Regional Semifinals after Euless Trinity 57-55 in overtime
Midland Legacy advances to the Regional Semifinals after Euless Trinity 57-55 in overtime