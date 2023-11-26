Three COM Aquatics Divers taking their diving skills to the next level.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three Midlanders were selected from across the United States to compete in Sweden earlier this month.

Piper Johnson, Risa Soda, and Alyse Abbott were a part of this team, and this is the first time they competed on foreign soil.

The three young divers were able to fulfill their dreams and take their diving skills to the next level.

“I would say is a lot different. They do their practices different than warm up. There is not as much grace with like with timing. They call your name and immediately you go. Here they call your name. They say what dive you’re doing. They give you a little bit of time. Over there is fast paced. I learned from that meet.” said COM Aquatics Diver Alyse Abbott.

The three divers trained three hours a day, five days a week for the AAU diving competition.

It was an honor for Risa to represent Team USA in Sweden.

“It’s cool because before I didn’t have a US citizenship and so now that I do I could kind of go meets like that and it was fun be able like to have all the gear that says USA and stuff. It’s kind of professional.” said COM Aquatics Diver Risa Soda.

Midland Christian seventh grader Piper Johnson has been diving at COM Aquatics since she was five years old.

After returning back from Sweden Piper is motivated to create her own legacy at COM aquatics and at Midland Christian.

“I just want to leave a legacy like even though I am the only person that actually does dive at my school besides my little brother. I just want to encourage people to go out and try new things.” COM Aquatics Diver Piper Johnson.

Alyse is the oldest diver from the trio, being the only high schooler, and she has been a mentor for Piper and Risa

“It is a sport that a lot can go wrong in a very limited short period of time. No matter how many times you done the dive, or you know it. I always show them there is always a supportive aspect of what happened, how can you change about it and to tell yourself you did a great job.” said Abbott.

They are planning to have the a-a-u diving competitions in midland next year, which could be a huge boost for the city of midland.

“I think we are putting Midland on the map. I mean we love Midland, and we want Midland be better at everything. I think we can do that on the diving side. I think it is going to be important for Midland themself.” said COM Head Diving Coach Ojeda

Alyse is committed to UNLV diving team, and she is hoping to start her own legacy as she continues her career after high school.

