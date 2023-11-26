Texas State secures 73-66 win against UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 21 points as Texas State beat UT Arlington 73-66 on Saturday.

Mason shot 6 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Bobcats (3-4). Brandon Love added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kaden Gumbs had 11 points and eight assists.

Shemar Wilson led the Mavericks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Makaih Williams added 14 points, six assists and three steals for UT Arlington. Akili Vining also had 14 points.

