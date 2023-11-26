Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game

Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game.
Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Portales Rams fell to the Lovington Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union 4A State Football Championship Game.

It was a quick start from Lovington, with Wyatt Gomez and Anson Marquez connecting on two early touchdowns to go up 14-0.

The Wildcats managed to build a 36-7 halftime lead and never looked back, claiming the title with a 57-21 win.

For the Wildcats, it’s the team’s 20th football state championship in school history.

The Rams end the season at 11-2 with both losses coming at the ends of their rivals in Lovington.

