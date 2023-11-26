The City of Odessa partnered up with Sister Dough for Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa and sister dough donut shop teamed up together to host the Starbright Village Christmas event.

This was the first weekend of Starbright village in downtown Odessa where people got a start to their holiday shopping.

Starbright village is a five-week vendor market event.

Over hundred vendors are going to be setting up in casitas in this event.

“They actually built twelve unique casitas so we can fill with different vendors throughout the five-week period so that why you can come out in a Christmas village in our town.” said owner of sister dough donut shop Priscella Garcia.

Local vendors will be rotating every week in the Starbright casitas.

Vendors sell their own homemade Christmas products for the community.

“This is a business opportunity to get our names out there and to show the community on what we can create,” said owner of A&A creations Sylvia Lujan.

People were able to take pictures with Santa and buy a fresh Oregon Christmas tree from the lot.

Vendors not only want to sell their own products, but they want to get into the holiday spirit with their community.

“I love working with floral. This is what I do in my spare time and Christmas is my favorite holiday. I like to share what I can do with the community.” said Lujan.

There will be another starbright casitas event each of the next four weekends along with the parade of lights in downtown Odessa on Saturday.

