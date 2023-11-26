ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 27th, 2023: It’ll be a chilly start to the week, so make sure to bundle up heading out the door over the next few mornings!

Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s for most. Midland/Odessa are looking to drop to the freezing mark at 32 degrees early Monday. Wind chills are looking to drop down into the 20s for most. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for most, keeping temperatures on the chilly side throughout the day. Overall, skies will be mostly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day can’t be ruled out.

A gradual warming trend start on Tuesday with highs into the mid up upper-50s. By Thursday highs will top out in the mid to upper-60s. Our next cold front will mover through Friday, dropping temperatures a touch, back into the 50s. Overall though, conditions look to remain near-seasonal and dry for the final week of November heading into December.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.