CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 27th, 2023

Gradual warming trend through the week...
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 27th, 2023: It’ll be a chilly start to the week, so make sure to bundle up heading out the door over the next few mornings!

Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s for most. Midland/Odessa are looking to drop to the freezing mark at 32 degrees early Monday. Wind chills are looking to drop down into the 20s for most. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for most, keeping temperatures on the chilly side throughout the day. Overall, skies will be mostly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day can’t be ruled out.

A gradual warming trend start on Tuesday with highs into the mid up upper-50s. By Thursday highs will top out in the mid to upper-60s. Our next cold front will mover through Friday, dropping temperatures a touch, back into the 50s. Overall though, conditions look to remain near-seasonal and dry for the final week of November heading into December.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 20th, 2023
Rep. August Pfluger took a tour of West Odessa with Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett and...
CBS7 Exclusive: Rep. Pfluger takes tour of West Odessa

Latest News

CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 26th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 25th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 25th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023