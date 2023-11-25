West Plains late defensive stands seal victory over Monahans to advance with 42-21 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down the Monahans Loboes on Friday night 42-21 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The Wolves got off to a hot start against Monahans, building a 14-0 lead thanks to first quarter touchdowns from Jordi Herenandez and Bryson Myers.

The Loboes managed to even the score before another scoring surge from the Wolves to end the second quarter. Star quarterback Reid Macon found Kyron Wooten and Crockett Henry for his second and third touchdown passes of the game with under four minutes to go in the held to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room.

The Wolves defense held strong in the second half, making multiple defensive stops and only allowing Monahans one touchdown in the second half. An interception by Noah Hernandez with under two minutes to go in the game sealed the victory for West Plains, as Crockett Henry punched in another touchdown for good measure to close the game out.

“We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to execute at our best level.” Henry said after the win. “We knew that their quarterback was good, he was making moves, making plays and our defense was just trying to read their keys and just do our jobs, not try to do too much.”

“I was really proud of how our kids responded. I thought we started the game really fast and then were able to finish strong.” West Plains head coach Adam Cummings said. “It’s pretty special to get to play December football... That’s a special deal, not everyone gets to do that.”

The Wolves will face off against Glen Rose in Wichita Falls next Friday in the state quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

