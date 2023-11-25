ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 26th, 2023: Another cold front moved through the region late Saturday into Sunday and there will be a noticeable difference in temperatures.

Early morning low temperatures will be downright cold for most with the majority dealing with 20s and 30s. If you’re out and about during the early morning hours of Sunday, make sure to bundle up. Sky conditions will range from sunny to mostly cloudy depending on location. Midland/Odessa are looking to start the day off with mostly cloudy skies, but see some clearing through the rest of the day. Highs will “warm” only into the 40s and 50s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 50 degrees. Alpine and Hobbs are looking to only reach into the upper-40s through the day.

A gradual warmup will occur with temperatures in the mid-60s by Thursday. A few cold fronts look to roll through the region, but overall, temperatures will remain close to seasonal. Along with more seasonal temperatures, slight precipitation chances are in the forecast for next weekend, but I’m not too sold on these yet.

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday. :)

