Texas Panhandle regional round playoff preview

Class 4A Division II

West Plains vs Monahans | Friday, Nov. 24, 7:00pm | Pirate Stadium (Lubbock-Cooper HS) - Lubbock, TX

Monahans (12-0) comes into the matchup with West Plains (11-1) undefeated on the season. Last year, it was a close 62-55 win over Godley in this round by Monahans to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Monohans is currently ranked 7th in the state with West Plains ranked 9th.

The Loboes haven’t had a game finish within 30 points since September 15th. However, the Wolves come in riding an 11-game winning streak of their own, fresh off an impressive win over the Graham Steers in the area round.

“It’s not playing outside of ourselves. Being locked in.” Wolves head coach Adam Cummings said on what the team needs to do to win. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We just need to play at a high level, execute at a high level and play physical and when you do that it’s typically a recipe for success.”

This game will be audio streamed live on TPSNSports.com.

Class 3A Division I

Bushland vs Paradise | Friday, Nov. 24, 6:00pm | Lions Stadium - Vernon, TX

The Bushland Falcons (11-1) and the Paradise Panthers (11-1) will face off in Vernon, both teams returning to the same stadium they played at during the area round.

Both teams are coming off 40+ point wins, but this week will likely be much different.

“We know they’ve been good the last several years. They got a lot of speed.” Falcons head coach Josh Reynolds said after last week’s win. ”On defense, they haven’t given up very many points... Just a real quality team for sure. Everybody’s good, that’s what’s fun about this time of year.”

Class 3A Division II

Idalou vs Canadian | Friday, Nov. 24, 2:00pm | Dick Bivins Stadium - Amarillo, TX

The Canadian Wildcats (12-0) come in as the clear favorites, but Idalou (8-4) has been surging late in the season.

Idalou is riding a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 1-4.

They’ve already beaten Canadian’s district rival in Spearman 34-0 during this playoff run.

“They’re a team that’s really just getting back to full strength.” Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier said of Idalou. “They spent the last several weeks without several of their good players including their quarterback... [that] makes them much stronger now than they were just a month ago.”

Canadian’s average margin of victory this season is a whopping 49.2 points. Last time they played at Dick Bivins Stadium, they took a 62-0 lead into halftime against Littlefield in the bi-district round.

Class 2A Division I

Stratford vs New Deal | Friday, Nov. 24, 6:00pm | Dick Bivins Stadium - Amarillo, TX

The New Deal Lions (9-3) haven’t lost since a shaky 1-3 start to district, but the matchup with the Stratford Elks (12-0) will prove to be a tall task.

New Deal already lost to a Farwell team that finished third in Stratford’s district earlier this season, but Elks head coach Jon Murphy knows the Lions have come a long way since then.

“They’ve had quite a journey.” Murphy said of the improvement New Deal has made over the course of the year. “I think really those guys have probably come as far a distance as far as their progression as anybody. They have really come into their own, especially here in the last two weeks... They’re gonna be super athletic and they’re gonna try to run the football on us.”

That game will kickoff within the hours following the conclusion of the Canadian-Idalou game.

Class 2A Division II

Gruver vs Clarendon | Friday, Nov 24, 2:00pm | Bulldog Stadium - Borger, TX

Wellington vs Sunray | Friday, Nov. 24, 6:00pm | Happy State Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX

The battle of the 2A - Division II Texas Panhandle teams will be the story of the next two weeks in the playoff scene around the area. The winner of these two matchups will play each other next week in the state quarterfinals.

With all four teams making it to the regional round, the region is assured one representative in the state semifinals. The only question now is who will make it out of this gauntlet to represent the Panhandle with a chance to go to Dallas.

The matchup between the two state champions in Gruver (10-2) and Clarendon (9-3) will be intriguing, but the true difference in the game is how the Greyhounds defense stands up to Broncos’ star Lyric Smith.

Since moving to quarterback, Smith has made huge strides as a passer and given opposing defenses fits trying to slowdown the Clarendon offense.

“Both sides have really good athleticism. Both sides play with really good discipline.” Gruver head coach Kurt Haberthur said. “Lyric Smith is someone that jumps off the film and he’s not the only one... They put a lot of speed on defense, they got a lot of quickness. We’re gonna have to be really sharp to block them and to defend them as well.”

It’s additionally worth noting that both Clarendon head coach Aaron Wampler and Gruver head coach Kurt Haberthur are in their first years with these teams. Being at this stage of the postseason speaks to how talented both coaches are to be able to adapt to their respective new teams so quickly and achieve such success.

As for Sunray (10-2) and Wellington (9-3), there was a time when both teams were expected to be district title favorites. However, close losses to Gruver and Clarendon resulted in the programs coming up short. However, the chip those losses put on the shoulders of each team may be what’s led them on successful playoff runs thus far.

Sunray just took down the New Home, a team ranked #3 in the state going into that matchup, by a shocking score of 28-7 with star quarterback Armando Lujan leading the charge offensively once again. Lujan’s strong running early in the game helped the Bobcats jump out to the early lead.

Meanwhile, Wellington is outscoring opponents 114-6, including a 70-0 win over Moron last week. That +108 playoff point differential is second only to Canadian for the highest margin of victory for any remaining playoff teams in the area.

Class 1A Division I

Miami vs Happy | Friday, Nov. 24, 6:30pm | Buck Stadium - White Deer, TX

The Miami Warriors (12-0) come into this matchup against Happy (11-1) looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss.

Last season, the Warriors were eliminated in the first round by Happy in a 52-0 route.

The memory of that game has driven the Warriors all season to their current undefeated record and it’s certainly still fresh on the player’s minds heading into this week.

“After our first-round exit to Happy last year, the whole team came together.” Miami quarterback Haiden Thompson said. “We were gonna do whatever it takes to put us in the best position we can to go deep. That’s what we’ve done up to this point, since Week 1 we’ve been getting it done.”

Miami’s undefeated record is unlikely to daunt Happy, as the Cowboys just took down another undefeated team in #2 ranked Knox City last week.

