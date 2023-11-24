Small Business Saturday: How holiday dollars help local shops

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The gift-giving spirit is all around us, but small business supporters ask that you consider how you spend those holiday dollars.

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. Founded in 2010 by American Express, it’s the local version of Black Friday and a chance for small businesses to get a slice of the holiday shopping pie.

Discover Odessa is using a gift guide and other promotions to beckon Odessans to support their local economy, according to Ashley Flores, a marketing and communications specialist.

“We would just encourage everyone to shop local, to remind them that your money is staying within the community and it’s, in turn, helping provide a better quality of life, for not only us, but our future generations,” Flores said.

Flores says those sales can result in a better holiday for those business owners’ families.

This week marks some of the biggest shopping days for American consumers. Small Business Saturday shopping benefits local shops like Vintage Deluxe, an Odessa business of nine years.

“It gives us little guys a chance to have a big day just like the big stores,” said Apryl Shelton, the store manager.

Flores says small businesses can offer a more personal experience and often have unique items. That’s what Vintage Deluxe aims for.

“The human connection and, you know, we’re happy to help you look for what you’re wanting,” Shelton says. “That’s our job. That’s what we’re here for.”

Shelton also says even when it’s busy, shopping locally is usually a laid back experience.

“You don’t have to spend a lot to support local,” Shelton said. “You don’t have to break the bank just to buy one item that you can’t find anywhere else, so that’s really nice too.”

According to the Small Business Administration, it’s important to support local shops as some are still recovering from the pandemic.

