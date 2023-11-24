Legacy Rebel’s get a sweet treat this Thanksgiving practice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thanksgiving day is full of traditions, whether it’s breaking the wishbone or sharing what you’re thankful for.

But in Midland, the Legacy Rebels hold their own type of tradition when they make it to Thanksgiving day practice.

It’s one of the great traditions in Texas High School Football. Playing football on Thanksgiving day.

For the Rebels, it’s been four years since they’ve practiced on this day but when they do, it means a little more.

“This is my first time doing this too so I think it’s pretty cool and I’m just grateful for everyone,” said Damian Johnson, Senior

“It means a lot. Not a lot of teams in Texas get his opportunity to practice and it just means we get to spend more time with my boys” said Trace Low, Senior

“It means a lot to me to get to practice with my brothers again and go for another round,” said Lucas Barrientes, Senior

While being in the regionals for the playoffs this year is its own treat for the Rebels, a better one was given out today.

Whenever the Rebels make it far enough to practice on Thanksgiving, Rebel legend Larry Hall gets to the field house bright and early to make the team hot chocolate.

“The hot chocolate was amazing this morning. Having Mr.Hall do it for us and see the smiles on everyone’s faces and bring back the community is a great feeling” said Johnson

Now it isn’t clear when this tradition all started but it’s definitely one nobody is upset about since it also means the team is having a great season.

“Well it doesn’t happen very often but it’s very satisfying when it does. Because you know you’ve had a successful year and we look forward to it every year but it doesn’t happen every year but we’re happy we did this year” said Larry Hall, Rebel Legend

And of course, there is one thing on all Rebel’s minds this Thanksgiving and that’s to get a win on Saturday.

Legacy plays Allen on Saturday in Abilene where we will be there for highlights and post-game recap.

