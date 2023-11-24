Helpful Tips on protecting your pets from the cold weather

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Winter begins next month and the impending cold weather has pet owners wondering how they can protect their own pets from the freezing temperatures.

It is that time of year to bring your own pets back inside and here are the helpful tips on protecting your domestic animals from the winter weather.

Pets across the U.S are found frozen to death or left to die in subzero temperatures.

According to PETA, since last year, about thirty-six pets have died from the cold weather.

“As cold weather comes upon us. We are encouraging our clients and the community to bring dogs in when is raining and when is really cold.” said executive director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson.

Pets can also suffer from hypothermia just like humans.

Here are the signs that pet owners need to know if their four-legged friends are suffering from hypothermia.

“I would say cold to the touch paled gum, shivering, and lethargy.” said Fix West Texas clinic manager Brooke Parker.

You can still protect your furry friends from the freezing temperatures if you need to leave them outside.

There are creative ways for pet owners to build a shelter outside for their pets to keep them warm.

“We have barrel drums filled with hay so if you have a dog that needs to be outdoors, they can still take refuge and be warm during the winter and also some igloo looking boxes for cats,” said Parker.

It is best to have your pets inside when it is raining or if it is cold outside.

It is important that they are fed well with food and water in inclement weather.

it is crucial to check if your pet has any frost bites if they are outdoors.

“There are people that have a lease agreement or work. for some reason as to why they can’t keep their animals inside then state law requires you to provide three walls and a roof to keep your animal out of the inclement weather,” said Patterson.

If you need a shelter for your domestic animal, Fix West Texas is providing dog homes to protect your pets from the inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.