Curbside Bistro breaks its record for meals served on Thanksgiving

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One man has made it his goal to feed West Texans every year on Thanksgiving day.

Curbside Bistro co-owner, Chef Alejandro Barrientos had his 9th annual free meal at his Odessa location.

It was a record breaker for Chef Alejandro and his team at this years Thanksgiving free meal.

They handed out 1700 meals for families, first responders, and to those that may not be able to afford a meal.

“We’re very fortunate, we’re very humbled by it and again that’s why this event is no questions asked. Because we don’t know everybody’s situation, and some people may be down here for work, and they don’t wanna cook a full meal in their apartment, their RV or wherever they’re at. And this kind of gives them a little taste of home.” said Chef Alejandro.

Most of the volunteers were kids and teens. Some of them were a block down helping give people waters, bread, and cookies.

One volunteer spoke about his experience with helping spread the food to people waiting.

“Pretty much serving the people who don’t really have the money to have Thanksgiving really. I’m liking it because I found something that I like to do. I thought it was going to be infinitely packing food, and instead it’s something like this you know.” said Jaxson Pond, a volunteer at Curbside Bistro.

With the new Curbside Bistro location in Midland, they’ve had to work twice as hard to prepare enough food for both restaurants.

Chef Alejandro’s wife spoke about them having to prepare months in advance to make sure they have all the ingredients to host these events.

“Chef Alejandro has just been at it constantly, constantly. So it’s been amazing seeing it all come together along with the community. Just pulling it off and being able to bless other people is just amazing.” said Stephanie Barrientos, co-owner of Curbside Bistro.

Chef Alejandro trained as a chef in Austin. The chef that he trained with had a similar event to this one, and he saw that this was something that is needed in areas across the country.

So he had a thought that turned into a promise.

“Why can’t we do this? Why can’t more restaurants, why can’t more chef’s do this? And so I made a promise right there to God that if I ever had a food truck, a restaurant or whatever it was that I can legally give out food that I was going to do that.” said Chef Alejandro.

Year nine was a success for the Curbside Bistro team and people across the area were happy to have this group continue to do things like this for the community.

“I didn’t cook today and I’m blessed. This man is very, he’s a blessing to everybody and I just wanted to come out to be a part of that.” said Shara Shaw, who received a meal from Curbside Bistro.

With both locations they served almost 3,000 meals, and Chef Alejandro said he’s excited for what’s to come.

“When I first came up with the idea, I was like, oh yea I’m going to do Midland and Odessa. So I was like yea I think we can do it. So we pulled it off so we showed that it can be done so it’s a new tradition.”

He said they hope to break that record for next years Thanksgiving meals.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.