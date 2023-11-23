Two Odessa City Council members started a new faith-based initiative called “Just One More God”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa city council members Chris Hanie and Greg Connell teamed up to form a new faith-based initiative called just one more god.

Their goal is to help the homeless people in Odessa, and they are asking people to donate.

There are numerous ways people can make a difference and help people this holiday season.

Hanie and Connell placed a donation box at Odessa city hall where people can drop off donations.

“I am calling and challenging the community to step forward and let’s help our homeless. You can always judge a society by how the least of us our treated so let’s focus on our homeless.” said city councilmen 4th district Greg Connell.

They are asking people to donate food and toiletries.

But their main focus is for people to donate blankets for the homeless.

“We need to get blankets right now because we are already hitting the cold and right now blankets are needed so bad. None of the mission has blankets. We need to get them blankets as fast as we can.” said district 5 city councilman Chris Hanie.

The city of Odessa started the new faith initiative this week.

Their long-term vision is to have a place where people can drop off food or pick up food around the city of Odessa.

“We also want to tell people if you’re hungry and you need something. That’s what the boxes are for. If you need food, take it. no questions asked. You just take it with you. if you need a blanket, take a blanket.” said Hanie.

The two city councilmen request for churches to help with the new initiative.

They also challenge the community to volunteer.

“We want to involve all our churches with this. We are inviting our churches to make contact with us. We have a handful of volunteers, but every mission is shorthanded right now. Every one of them needs somebody to come and help.” said Hanie.

Hanie and Connell want to continue the new initiative after the holidays and make it year-round.

