Texas BBB on Black Friday: Expect larger crowds than last year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As you doze off from that turkey tiredness, you may not have to set an alarm to get those Black Friday deals.

Deals are starting earlier and earlier each year, expanding what was once a single day event, said Devin Benavides, director of partnerships and community relations at the Better Business Bureau of the Permian Basin. Nonetheless, the day is still a hallmark of the holiday season for the American consumer.

Benavides suggests heading out with a plan. Retailers are expecting bigger crowds than they’ve had in recent years.

Though many deals are already available in store or online, some are exclusive to in-person Black Friday shopping. That’s why it’s important to do your research.

“Start with a list of items and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price,” Benavides said. “It’s always best to set a budget and stick to it.”

Also, signing up for emails from your favorite stores can get you better deals, she said.

If you head out into crowds tomorrow, Benavides says to expect a bustling experience.

“They are expecting crowds to be a little bit bigger than what we’ve seen and I think we’ve all gotten accustomed to doing things online,” Benavides said. “And so maybe people are ready to go out and ready to kick off the holiday shopping season this Black Friday, so just be patient and do your research and kind of have an idea of what you’re wanting.”

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year and the Music City Mall is expecting gift giving galore, said Greg Morgan, general manager at the mall.

“Every year, I look forward to seeing all the people come out. Especially around the holiday season, you get some shoppers that may only come out once or twice a year, when they’re maybe doing some Christmas shopping,” Morgan said. “So, getting to see those folks come out, and see the new decorations, the new stores, things that we have here at the mall. It’s really cool to see their faces light up.”

A Music City Mall shopper can also count on all the holiday shopping norms like longer shopping hours, Christmas music and deals all season.

Benavides also wants to warn online shoppers to be vigilant as everyone is bombarded with shopping information.

“It’s always good to do your research to make sure you’re not clicking on a link or anything that could compromise your personal information [or] your credit card information,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.