Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Serving Thanksgiving Meals to the Community

By Armando Gomez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry hosted their traditional Thanksgiving meal for the community today.

The Midland Soup Kitchen holds the meal to help families in need for Thanksgiving Day.

The Midland Soup Kitchen has been serving Thanksgiving meals for thirty-seven years now.

Those who help out want to make sure that every family has a hot and delicious plate for Thanksgiving Day.

“We do a homemade meal so that way they have their own experience if they don’t have a home to fill.” said Executive director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Nancy Ivy.

For the thirty seventh year in a row, families were able to spend time and create memories not only together, but also with the community.

“A true blessing. I mean they blessed us all the time I got to have this holiday meal and this experience with my family and my extended family with me, so it was a family function for us. So, it was really nice.” said Midlander Stacy Allen.

Volunteers came together to serve the delicious food to the community.

One of the goals of the meal is to remind them of the things they should be thankful for in life.

“Definitely make us more appreciative on what we have, just making God the center of everything reminds us what thanksgiving is truly about. family being together and God.” said volunteer Jacqueline Cano.

Today, the Soup Kitchen Ministry served Thanksgiving meals to eight hundred people.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Missing hiker found
Missing hiker found after three-day search at Big Bend National Park
Christy Perry
Search underway for missing hiker
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland

Latest News

Cibolo Creek Ranch
Way Out West Texas: Adventures at the Ranch
Senior Life Midland is helping the elders of Meals On Wheels by collecting warm items to help...
Senior Life Midland holds 7th annual Warming Tree Project for seniors in Midland
Rimrock Raceway hopes to keep racing and dangerous road activities off the street and to the...
Rimrock Raceway hopes to keep racing and dangerous road activities off the street and to the track
American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels of Odessa install new smoke alarms in 117 homes.
American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels of Odessa install new smoke alarms in 117 homes