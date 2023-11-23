Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Serving Thanksgiving Meals to the Community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry hosted their traditional Thanksgiving meal for the community today.

The Midland Soup Kitchen holds the meal to help families in need for Thanksgiving Day.

The Midland Soup Kitchen has been serving Thanksgiving meals for thirty-seven years now.

Those who help out want to make sure that every family has a hot and delicious plate for Thanksgiving Day.

“We do a homemade meal so that way they have their own experience if they don’t have a home to fill.” said Executive director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Nancy Ivy.

For the thirty seventh year in a row, families were able to spend time and create memories not only together, but also with the community.

“A true blessing. I mean they blessed us all the time I got to have this holiday meal and this experience with my family and my extended family with me, so it was a family function for us. So, it was really nice.” said Midlander Stacy Allen.

Volunteers came together to serve the delicious food to the community.

One of the goals of the meal is to remind them of the things they should be thankful for in life.

“Definitely make us more appreciative on what we have, just making God the center of everything reminds us what thanksgiving is truly about. family being together and God.” said volunteer Jacqueline Cano.

Today, the Soup Kitchen Ministry served Thanksgiving meals to eight hundred people.

