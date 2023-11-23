Midland county leaders in final stages for construction of new jail

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland county leaders are in the final talks on the construction of a new jail.

The commissioners court discussed the financial aspect of the facility.

One of the main reasons the commissioners court wants to make a new facility, is because the current detention center was built in the early 1990′s.

Since then, Midland counties population has grown significantly and the area just doesn’t support expansions.

This new area will allow them to expand from 400 to 800 beds, have more classrooms, and many more things.

“The idea is to build a jail and if there’s more space that is needed, all you would do is essentially add on to it instead of having to build a new infrastructure.” said Midland County Commissioner for Precinct 3, Luis Sanchez.

The new facility has been in the works for years now.

They have options for land and how it’s going to be designed, but they still need the funding for it.

Both options would require a small tax rate increase, however, county leaders believe this is something that is long overdue.

“When that jail was designed and built, certain things were in effect, but now the design is so much superior then what was in place at that time.” said Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson.

The cost of this new facility currently sits around $170 million dollars.

To get the funding, the county will either propose a bond or a certificate of obligation.

“So both of them will require a tax increase in their own ways. When we do a certificate of obligation, we try to roll that tax with what we currently have to stay within the budget. In other words, cutting in certain areas to be able to come up with the money. If the tax comes up, it’s going to be very minimal.” said Sanchez.

The proposed jail will be 230,000 square feet.

It will also come with larger classrooms, more separation between the men and women, and safer conditions for jailers and inmates.

It’s expected to be located near county road 110.

The Midland County Commissioners Court believe that they’ll have a final decision of where it’s going to be located and how much they’re going to invest in this new jail before the end of the year.

