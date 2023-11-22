Wiley Killham hot start leads West Plains past Plainview 64-43

Wiley Killham takes the ball up the floor during West Plains' win over Plainview.
Wiley Killham takes the ball up the floor during West Plains' win over Plainview.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down Plainview 64-43 on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a scorching start for the Wolves, going up 22-5 after the first quarter. That run was led by Wiley Killham, who had 14 first quarter points including four threes.

Killham ended with a team-high 16 points to go along with 13 from Ayden Rodriguez and 15 from Jaydan Gibson in the win.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 2-1 on the season. They’ll come back after the Thanksgiving break with a tournament in Brock.

