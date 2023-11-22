Thanksgiving hours for Midland and Odessa

By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For anyone who lives in Midland, all offices, including MLK jr. Community Center, Midland Health Services, and Midland Animal Services, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Midland Animal Services will reopen on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. but all other office hours will resume on Monday the 27th.

the city also has phone numbers you can call for both emergency and non emergency issues. For any non-emergency, please contact the Police Non-Emergency line at (432) 685-7108. For customer service/ water/sewer emergencies after-hours, use our emergency line at (432) 685-7340.

The city of Odessa is also having closures.

All city offices will be closed Thanksgiving and black Friday. The odessa animal shelter will close today at two pm.

ECISD schools are closed all this week, and ECISD offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving.

