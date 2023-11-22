Terlingua Fire-EMS respond to structure fire

TERLINGUA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at around 7:35 a.m., Terlingua Fire-EMS responded to the report of a structure fire on the Terlingua Ranch.

When they arrived TFEMS found a single-story, single-dwelling fully involved with heavy flames and smoke showing.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and performed an overhaul, clearing the scene with 100% containment. Around 400 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. Firefighters returned to service without incident.

The homeowner was not at home when the fire ignited. The cause of the fire is unknown right now.

