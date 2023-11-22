Midlander files for Midland County Commissioner for precinct 3

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One Midlander is looking to take the next step in his journey to help Midland county thrive.

Steven Villela filed as a republican to run for midland county commissioner for precinct 3.

Villela said his background in business makes him a strong leader for Midland county.

He started his first business at the age of 17 while in high school, selling snow cones.

Now, he wants to help Midlanders build businesses while also maintaining a good relationship with the community.

“We need to help and communicate with local businesses and residents on how we’re doing projects, and to ensure that we’re serving them and not just doing a project. But we actually do it correctly to serve the people that will be utilizing it.” said Steven Villela, Midland County Commissioner candidate for Precinct 3.

Villela is a native Midlander and attended MISD from kindergarten all through high school. He then attended Midland College.

He said if elected, he would focus on issues pertaining to road fixtures, water contamination and more. Being proactive and working to fix the issues as soon as possible.

“And so we have an opportunity to make this community an amazing community. You know everyone says you come here to work, but you stay because of the people, well we want people to come here for the people, but also stay because they’re proud and excited to be Midlanders.” said Villela.

Villela said some of his priorities are funding first responders, investing in Midland’s business community, and keeping taxes low.

Villela’s parents were born in Mexico. With around 46% of the population in Midland being hispanic, he believes he has what it takes to represent them.

“They’re here to either start businesses or grow businesses. And it’s exciting that I’ve been in the business sector and that I can possibly represent them.” said Villela.

Villela has also worked with the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Midland County Young Republicans and is currently the Vice President of the Midland West Rotary Club.

Villela said that he likes the work the current Midland County Commissioners have done, but with the growth in population in midland county, they’ll need to speed up some future projects.

