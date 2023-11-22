Local ministry holds Thanksgiving meal for seniors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday, Idle Hands Ministries and the Permian Warrior Partnership got together to feed seniors in the community.

The event was held at Westridge Senior Apartments. Seniors were treated to a meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, and lots of pies.

They fed about 60 people.

Idle Hands Ministries is a recovery group based out of Midland and is always looking for ways to give back and get involved in the community.

President of Idle Hands Paul Greene says there’s someone special about eating with someone you don’t know.

“It’s awesome to be able to sit down and eat with someone you don’t know,” Green said. “Somebody that you’re never going to be able to return the favor for. The honor is on both sides.”

Idle Hands is also hosting a toy drive for the holiday season. If you’d like to donate, you can take donations to the north corner of Crestview Baptist Church in Midland...

