HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB scores 108 in win over Sul Ross

The University of Texas Permian Basin women’s basketball team beat Sul Ross State, 108-81, Tuesday night at the Falcon Dome.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin women’s basketball team beat Sul Ross State 108-81 on Tuesday night at the Falcon Dome.

The 108 points scored marked the first time since Nov. 18, 2015 that the Falcons scored at least 100 points.  It is the fourth highest total in program history.

For UTPB (4-1), Makala Bingley had 21 points, two steals and shot 5-of-12 on three-pointers. Alexus Quaadman had 20 points, blocked two shots and was 8-of-9 from the floor.  Graduate student Kamryn Lemon had 12 points and five assists.

For Sul Ross State, Marley Rokas had 19 points and eight rebounds while Victoria Aguayo scored 16 points with seven assists.

Watch the video for highlights from the game.

