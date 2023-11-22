Daughter helps blind mom hike all 75 of their state parks: ‘She can do just about anything’

A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS AND VIDEOS, CNN)
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making.

But their travels are extraordinary because the mother, Candie Woods, is blind.

She’s on the tail end of vision loss, but her nature-loving daughter Katie Woods decided there was still so much to gain.

“Because she is losing her vision, I want her to see as much as she can see,” Katie Woods said.

The two started to travel the world, from Canada to Croatia. While Candie Woods may not have been able to really see the sights, she experienced them.

“Being in the outdoors, being in different places, hearing about what everybody else is seeing, you stand there and can’t see it, but you’re listening to everybody else talk about the beautiful stuff,” Candie Woods said.

So, after traveling internationally, they decided to start conquering the “beautiful stuff” in their own state.

In 2017, along with their two dogs, they started hiking at every state park in Minnesota.

Trails ranged from one mile to six, and at times, things got dicey.

“She doesn’t know that a cliff is there, or at least, she doesn’t know it’s as far down as it is,” Katie Woods said of her mom.

But together, they did it. Six years and 200 miles later, they just finished their very last park.

“What she has is not a disability, she can do just about anything. This is proof of that, right?” Katie Woods said.

They’ve proved life isn’t just about what you see, it’s about what you feel.

