Coping with stress, finding joy this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The holiday season is upon us and for many people, it’s a two-sided experience.

Joy and excitement builds alongside gift lists, plans, travel and more. The most wonderful time of the year may be tough.

Centers for Children and Families CEO Kristi Edwards says anxiety is already high among Americans and poor mental health can increase during the holiday season.

There are many moving parts to a traditional holiday. Is the food good? Is dinner on time? Can we afford that gift for our loved one? The list goes on, but Edwards says there are many ways to navigate holiday stress.

While Thanksgiving is this week, Christmas is already top of mind for many. That means joy and excitement, but it can also bring stress over travel, tensions in families and worries over finances.

Edwards says that’s normal. Expect mishaps and embrace them, she said.

“Nobody’s holiday is going to be perfect. So laugh if things don’t go exactly how you want them to,” Edwards said.

When families get together, old tensions or habits can arise.

“Sometimes when we walk into our parent’s house, if we’re lucky enough to have them, we fall into the roles that we had as children,” Edwards said. “So if you have an older brother or sister you may very much defer to them. Everybody may pick on the youngest kid or something like that.”

Edwards says one way to avoid tension is to steer clear of controversial topics, like politics or religion. It also takes the right mindset.

“If everyone goes in with the mindset [that] we’re just going to be present in the moment, and not have to worry about world events or who’s right or wrong about everything,” Edwards said. “If you can just go in with that mindset, then I think that sometimes it’s a little more peaceful.”

To reduce the effects of normal stressors like travel and planning, ask for help and assign tasks during celebrations.

If you’re missing a loved one, Edwards says to experience those mournful feelings in the presence of your family. It can even be a positive experience.

“It’s a great time to pass those memories down to the younger generations that might not have known that person,” Edwards said.

If you can’t be with family this holiday season, Edwards suggests volunteering.

No matter the scenario, it’s important to reduce stress by finding any joy available.

“So if you have a moment to experience joy. Do not let anything get in the way of that. Don’t say, ‘Oh, but dinner has to be on time,” Edwards said. “If your kids or grandkids or the neighbors are in a yard, playing a game of football, go outside. Watch that. Join that. Be very present. Experience joy. Allow yourself to do that.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.