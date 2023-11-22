ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 23rd, 2023: Turkey Day will start off on a cold note, but finish with milder conditions.

Another cold night is ahead for the region under clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures Thursday morning will be on the colder side, in the 30s for much of the region. Clear skies will be sticking with us tomorrow allowing temperatures to warm up into the 60s, with southerly winds. Midland/Odessa are expecting to reach a high of 64°F. Enjoy the holiday!!!

Looking beyond the Thanksgiving holiday, a couple of cold fronts are expected to swing through the area. The first will arrive on Friday, dropping our highs into the 50s. Another shot of even colder air will come in Saturday night and into Sunday, bringing us highs in the 40s by Sunday.

