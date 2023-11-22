Big Spring Vietnam veteran honored at White House over Veteran’s Day Weekend

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - 53 years ago Rosendo Montana died while serving in Vietnam.

On Veterans Day, Montana, as well as other veterans who didn’t make it home across the U.S., were celebrated for their heroic actions.

On Veteran’s Day, Montana’s youngest son, Rolando paid tribute to his father.

“The day we stop mentioning people is the day they’re forgotten,” said, Rolando Montana Rosendo Montana Son

2023 marks 48 years since the Vietnam War ended. Despite the war ending nearly five decades ago, the memories of the Vietnam War still live with the Montana family.

“It just takes me back to when they first knocked on my door and I just didn’t know what happened,” said Mary Montana, Rosendo Montana’s Wife

At the time of Rosendo’s death, Mary learned Rosendo was in a helicopter that was shot down and she was told there were no survivors. But 30 years later Mary and her family found out what happened and that there were some survivors.

“But 30 years later I found out that there was and what happened with everything. And I didn’t know he was a radio manager. So he was the first one they got” said Mary Montana

When Rosendo died his two sons were only two and three. For both of Rosendo’s sons, the only way they learned about their father for a long time was through family stories.

“What I know of my dad comes from all my family with reading his notes as a child and looking at all the medals,” said Rolando Montana

As Rolando has gotten older, he has been able to meet different people who knew of Rosendo and has been able to hear stories about his father.

“People who knew my dad have said he’s a great fella. He was there for the people. Just by all the people that I’ve met from nurses that have been there in battle and different stuff like that the things that my dad did were you know type of the big boy stuff. It puts me on a different pedestal knowing these things” said Rolando Montana

Since 1982 Rosendo’s name has been engraved at the Vietnam Memorial in DC. Over Veterans Day weekend, Rosendo was honored inside the White House.

For the Montana family, it feels like it has been a long time coming that Montana and other Vietnam vets have gotten their welcome home.

“I’m glad that they’re starting to do something about it because back then when they should’ve done something with welcoming them they didn’t do anything,” said Mary Montana

“But it’s definitely an honor because it’s a long time coming for a lot of people,” said Rolando Montana

If you know a Vietnam veteran make sure to welcome them home.

