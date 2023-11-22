Bella Edwards drops 20+ points for second straight night in Amarillo High win over Lubbock High

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down Lubbock High on Tuesday night in blowout fashion, 73-33.

It was the second night of a back-to-back for Amarillo High, following the team’s 81-31 win over Monterey on Monday.

The Lady Sandies came out strong against Lubbock High, leading 18-6 after the first quarter.

It was newcomer Bella Edwards once again shining for the Lady Sandies, dropping 21 points after drilling seven threes in the first half the night before.

Taytum Bell (15 points) and Jada Graves (14 points) dominated as well, as the Sandies improved to 9-2 on the season.

The team’s next game will be next Tuesday night against the Randall Lady Raiders.

