Way Out West Texas: Adventures at the Ranch

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Beyond just the history at Cibolo Creek Ranch, the adventures there are endless. Clay target shooting is one of the many activities one can do during a stay at Cibolo.

Ranch Manager, Tom Davis, said there’s something for everyone on the 30,000-acres.

“You can relax, you can hang out by the pool, have a drink and not do anything all day if that’s your thing. Or, you can get up when the sun comes up and come back when it gets dark and have done something all day,” Davis said.

The adventures range, from hunting and shooting to horseback riding and ATV tours. Or, you can relax with yoga and a massage. One thing is certain, guests are not going to be bored.

“Here, we can show you around, help you out as much as we can. We tell you about the history, we’ll take you out on a 4-wheeler or horse,” Davis said.

Davis, along with others, pride themselves in welcoming people not just to the ranch, but to their home.

Lupita Ochoa, the Assistant General Manager, said people go to Cibolo to getaway and experience something new.

“I want them, for one, to feel like they’re at home and to see what West Texas is about,” Ochoa said, “you get to see the wildlife, the landscaping, it’s a beautiful experience in one.”

Beyond the rich history and endless views, Cibolo has a large acoustic music scene as well.

“It’s so quiet here and it’s very peaceful and to me that’s what acoustic music is, it’s personal and peaceful and quiet. You get to really take in the songwriting aspect rather than a big band,” Davis said.

That sentiment rings true for musician Doug Moreland, who performs regularly at the ranch.

“When I do play out here, I play a collection of songs that I’ve written about the area and Texas historical type stuff,” Moreland said.

Moreland said he loves the intimacy of playing at Cibolo and finds inspiration throughout the area.

“The whole place is inspirational. Driving around looking at mountains and the animals and just the people that live here, it’s very inspirational,” Moreland said.

John B. Poindexter, the owner of Cibolo Creek Ranch, said they don’t just want people to visit the ranch, they want people to experience the ranch.

“We need people who come here for a specific purpose of experiencing history, good cuisine, and activities. That’s our role in life at Cibolo Creek Ranch,” Poindexter said.

Cibolo Creek Ranch is hosting a clay shoot competition for locals through December 31st. You can learn more about the competition and the ranch here.

