Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland

Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested in Midland on charges related to a search warrant carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies including Texas DPS, Midland Police Department, Midland Fire Department Fire Marshall’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Pecos.

These agencies assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The arrests took place on the 800 block of Howard Drive in Midland.

Law enforcement says Cesario Reyes,41, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful and feloniously engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 14 out of Kansas. Mayra Magallanes,40, was also arrested while the warrant was being carried out for interference with public duties of a peace officer.

Reyes was taken to Midland County Detention Center and booked as a fugitive from justice. Magallanes was also taken to Midland County Central Detention Center.

