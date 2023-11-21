Small gestures can help those in need holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - We often hear that a small, caring gesture goes a long way and local nonprofits say that’s especially true during the holidays.

As the giving season is nearly underway West Texans are likely thinking about the needs of family and friends, but one may also think about their neighbors in need.

This time of year is marked by food, family, friends and fun, but some don’t have access to those resources. That’s usually where nonprofits like the Salvation Army of Midland and the West Texas Food Bank step in.

Something as simple as coming to a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal to eat and speak with Salvation Army patrons is meaningful, said Michael Gutierrez, a cadet in training.

“There’s lots of people here at the shelter who have no one during this season, or have no family and it’ll be good to just show up and support fellowship. Have some laughs. Have some good conversations with them,” Gutierrez said.

He knows this firsthand, as he spent the holidays in the nonprofit’s adult rehabilitation center eight years ago.

“I felt love. They provided me with a gift. They provided me with a meal and they provided me, most of all, with a family,” Gutierrez said. “A family of love. [They] surrounded me with love and joy and it was great. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

People can join patrons at the shelter for a meal, volunteer to ring bells and collect donations or fulfill a Christmas wish from an angel tree, like the one at Midland Park Mall. Both the Midland and Odessa Salvation Army are looking for these resources.

Like gifts and fellowship, another main part of the holidays is food. West Texas Food Bank staff suggests volunteering or donating shelf stable items that won’t get crushed.

“Some time in your life, somebody’s given you a helping hand. I think the food bank is a great way you can spend just an hour of your time coming in to volunteer or you can organize a food drive amongst your friends on your block in your neighborhood,” CEO Libby Campbell said.

Campbell says a few dollars can provide meals for West Texans.

“So it doesn’t have to be a grand gesture or a huge amount of time, it can be just what you can afford and time and treasure-wise to help our neighbors in West Texas,” Campbell said.

Both nonprofits say needs are high this season. While these are just a few examples of local organizations, to learn how to make the holidays special through each nonprofit mentioned above, select these links:

