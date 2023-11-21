Odessa police searching for suspect in Starbrite Village vandalism

Starbrite Village damage
Starbrite Village damage(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are searching for a Grinch.

On Nov.20 at around 10 a.m., the Odessa Police Department was told of criminal mischief that occurred in McKinney Park. Police believe that an unknown vehicle drove over multiple tethering wires holding a Starbrite Village display up.

The city says the incident caused the display to fall over causing about $150,000 worth of damage to the display and a park fence.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to notify Odessa Police at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

The display is part of Starbright Village.

According to the City of Odessa’s Facebook page, the tree lighting event is still set for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Starbright Village will continue from Dec. 8 - Jan.1.

