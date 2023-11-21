Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez files re-election for precinct 3

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midlanders have already begun signing up to run for office for the primary elections in March.

One of them is current Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez, who’s been in office since 2009.

Commissioner Sanchez’s experience working as a school teacher for MISD, working with organizations like the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Midland Chamber of Commerce, he believes that residents will re-elect him as Midland County Commissioner for precinct 3.

“I represent everyone that lives within my precinct, everyone that lives in Midland county. Doesn’t matter if you’re a D or an R, the most important thing for is that you are a Midlander and we are here to help all those residents that are in Midland.” said Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez.

Sanchez said he’s been a strong advocate for fixing roads in Midland.

The county has spent over $30 million dollars on road repairs in the last couple of years.

This is just one of many projects that Sanchez has been pushing to get done, but he said there’s still more good things to come.

“I think now the biggest thing is to continue to do economic development. Continue to work with the sheriff’s department, working with our law enforcement of course. We know that that’s very important in our community. And working to see how else we can help them.” said Sanchez.

Some other projects he plans to work on is the construction of the new jail for the Midland County Sheriff’s and a bike trail by the Horseshoe Arena.

Sanchez represents the democratic party, however, he’s also a leader for the hispanic community.

“I’m very proud to say that we’ve been able to have a lot of end roads within the latino community because I speak spanish. And with that, we’ve been able to make a lot of improvements that in the past we weren’t able to.” said Sanchez.

Commissioner Sanchez will run against republican Steven Villela.

CBS7 will have an interview with Villela, to hear what he will bring if elected Midland County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Commissioner Sanchez is currently the only democrat to file for the primary ballot. That filing period will continue until December 11th.

