Local Grinch vandalizes Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The holiday season is approaching, and with the holidays right around the corner, it could mean a Grinch in our midst.

At around 10 A.M on November 21st, Odessa Police were notified that one of the light fixtures at Starbright Village was vandalized. Because of this OPD is searching for a local Christmas Grinch.

“It was really heartbreaking not only for the citizens of Odessa but also my staff that have really put in a lot of work out there, a lot of man hours and to see something like that go down really hurt,” said Max Reyes, Director of Parks and Rec

The accident to one of the light displays will cost the city nearly 150,000 dollars in damages to fix the fence and light display which can take away from other city projects.

“We’re gonna have to do something with that piece whether it be replacing it by buying a new one. A lot of times they allow us to send it back to get it refurbished and fixed but it’ll take out of our budget to get those repairs” said Reyes

Because of this unfortunate event, Reyes is now going to look into installing security cameras at all parks.

Despite there being a Grinch in the city, the city has no plans to postpone the yearly light show, just like the Who’s in Whoville didn’t postpone Christmas.

“We’re moving full speed ahead. Guys are currently taking down that piece and apart and seeing if there’s anything we can do for it to go up. The chances are we can’t but we’re gonna really try our best to get that back up. Other than that if it’s not possible we’re still gonna move forward and have the Starbright Village lighting” said Reyes

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.

The Starbright Village tree lighting takes place on December 7 at 6 pm. Starbright Village will run until January 1.

