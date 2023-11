ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian boy’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to win 50-44 at Odessa Permian on Monday night.

The Mustangs trailed the Panthers 22-16 at halftime, but the state-ranked TAPPS team stormed back.

Watch the video for highlights from the game.

