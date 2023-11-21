ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023: Temperatures will start a warming trend and winds will calm down regionwide.

Clear skies and calm northerly winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s Wednesday morning. On the bright side, these same conditions will also help us warm up later in the day. Mother Nature will be like Oprah Winfrey tomorrow handing out 61° highs for pretty much everyone. Alpine will be the exception, with 58°, as well as Presidio with a high of 62°. Overall, quiet conditions are expected across the area, followed by a slightly warmer Thanksgiving holiday!

