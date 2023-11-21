CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023

Things looking nice for Thanksgiving...
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023: Temperatures will start a warming trend and winds will calm down regionwide.

Clear skies and calm northerly winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s Wednesday morning. On the bright side, these same conditions will also help us warm up later in the day. Mother Nature will be like Oprah Winfrey tomorrow handing out 61° highs for pretty much everyone. Alpine will be the exception, with 58°, as well as Presidio with a high of 62°. Overall, quiet conditions are expected across the area, followed by a slightly warmer Thanksgiving holiday!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Missing hiker found
Missing hiker found after three-day search at Big Bend National Park
Christy Perry
Search underway for missing hiker
Disability Rights group files complaint against ECISD
ECISD responds to Disability Rights complaint

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 21st, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 20th, 2023
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast