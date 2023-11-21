CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Pretty decent conditions heading into Thanksgiving...
By Justin Lopez
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 20th, 2023: In the wake of a cold front, temperatures on Tuesday will be running about 10 degrees below normal and gusty conditions will be sticking with us.

Tuesday morning will start off in the low 40s for most of the area, with the exception of Hobbs and Alpine, where it will be in the upper 30s. Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to reach into the 50s across the area. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 56°. Presidio again looks to top out as the warmest spot with a high of 62°. Breezy to windy conditions will continue throughout the day tomorrow, with winds gusting up to 30 mph in Midland/Odessa and up to 40 mph near Alpine and Presidio. Luckily, winds will begin to settle down and warm up a bit by Wednesday, making for nice and cool conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday!

