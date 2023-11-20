TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 main lanes closures at Midkiff Road to SH 349

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT says the eastbound right lane from Midkiff Road to SH 349 will have a slow rolling closure from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday as the construction team clears dirt and debris from the roadway.

The westbound right lane from SH 349 to Midkiff Road will have a slow rolling closure from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles in these work zones.

