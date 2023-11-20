Senior Life Midland holds 7th annual Warming Tree Project for seniors in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Don’t forget about your seniors!

That’s the message Senior Life Midland wants to send with its annual Warming Tree Project this holiday season.

Senior Life Midland is helping the elders of Meals On Wheels by collecting warm items to help them stay warm over the holiday season.

This is the seventh year of the Warming Tree Project and it has grown every year.

They are looking to collect warm items like fuzzy socks, blankets, small personal heaters and more.

And then we also do hygiene items like shampoo, lotion, things that everybody needs…

Senior Life Midland wants as many people as possible to participate and donate. No matter how big or small the donation is, the seniors always appreciate it.

We’ve seen Girl Scout troops who’ve had very small allowances where girls come in and spent maybe five to ten dollars on a pair of socks each, and we’ve had big companies like Diamondback and ConocoPhillips.

Around the holidays, when Meals on Wheels drops off food for a senior they also offer the warm items.

It always brings so much holiday cheer when the seniors receive a gift like that.

It’s one of the favorite parts of the job for many volunteers.

‘Here would you like a warm blanket?’ They’re always surprised. They never ever say ‘ oh gloves or oh a blanket,’ I mean it’s always just absolute joy on their face, and that, to me, is the most rewarding part.

This project is about more than just delivering items to seniors to keep them warm when the temperature drops.

It’s to help our clients gather warming items to keep them warm during the winter, but it’s also to remind them that they are not forgotten and that they’re loved. Our homebound seniors of Meals on Wheels are isolated and we just don’t want them ever to be forgotten.

Collection of these warm items runs through December 8th and you can drop them off at Senior Life Midland or at the Bosworth Company or Midland Charms.

