RECAP: UTPB’s historic football season ends in NCAA Playoffs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin football team lost 10-3 to Bemidji State (MN) in the first round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs on Saturday in Midland.

The loss ends a historic season for UTPB, which saw the Falcons set the program record for wins, win their first Lone Star Conference Championship, and make their first ever playoff appearance.

UTPB’s final record is 10-2.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game, and hear from Head Coach Kris McCullough.

