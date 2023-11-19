RECAP: UTPB’s historic football season ends in NCAA Playoffs

The UT Permian Basin football team lost 10-3 to Bemidji State (MN) in the first round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs on Saturday in Midland.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The loss ends a historic season for UTPB, which saw the Falcons set the program record for wins, win their first Lone Star Conference Championship, and make their first ever playoff appearance.

UTPB’s final record is 10-2.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game, and hear from Head Coach Kris McCullough.

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls to North Crowley in the Area Round 63-10
