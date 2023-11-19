ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 20th, 2023: As a cold front rolls through Monday, temperatures will once again be on the cooler side...about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday’s high temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 64°. Presidio once again looks to top out as the warmest spot with a high of 71°. Abundant sunshine and quiet conditions are expected across the region to start off the workweek.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue Monday. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe and Delaware while a Wind Advisory is in effect for eastern Culberson County, Davis Mountains, and Davis Mountain Foothills. These hazards are in effect Sunday afternoon through the early morning (3 AM CST / 2 AM MST) Monday. Secure loose objects that could be blown around and drivers should use caution while driving in high winds.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding back into the 60s for Thanksgiving. Through the extended conditions look to remain dry, minus a few slight chances at the end of the extended period. Overall, conditions are looking decent for the Thanksgiving holiday and any subsequent travel that might be done (across West Texas and southeast New Mexico at least).

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.