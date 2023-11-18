HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Sweetwater to advance to third round of playoffs

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes remain undefeated as the team heads into the third round of playoffs.

The Loboes defeated the Sweetwater Mustangs to secure their ticket to the next round.

The Mustangs scored the first touchdown of the game, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Sweetwater did not hold the lead for long, as Monahans went into the half with a 35-7.

The Loboes beat the Mustangs 56-13.

Watch the highlights from the game above.

