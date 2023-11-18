HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Sweetwater to advance to third round of playoffs

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes remain undefeated as the team heads into the third round of playoffs.

The Loboes defeated the Sweetwater Mustangs to secure their ticket to the next round.

The Mustangs scored the first touchdown of the game, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Sweetwater did not hold the lead for long, as Monahans went into the half with a 35-7.

The Loboes beat the Mustangs 56-13.

Watch the highlights from the game above.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

Latest News

Crane Golden Cranes football
HIGHLIGHTS: The Crane loses a playoff battle against Lubbock Roosevelt, 20-14
Crane Golden Cranes football
HIGHLIGHTS: The Crane loses a playoff battle against Lubbock Roosevelt, 20-14
Wink Wildcats vs Muenster Hornets football
HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Wink upset by Muenster in 2nd round of playoffs
Wink Wildcats vs Muenster Hornets football
HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Wink upset by Muenster in 2nd round of playoffs
Alpine Bucks football
HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine falls to Idalou in 2nd round