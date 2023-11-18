ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 19th, 2023: After a cooler day across the region Saturday temperatures will return to more mild conditions across West Texas and southeast New Mexico on Sunday.

Patchy fog will start off the day Sunday, looking to clear up in the late-morning. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 75°. Presidio looks to be the warmest spot with a high of 82°. A bit more sunshine will grace the skies Sunday with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected across the region. The downside to Sunday’s forecast is that it will be windy.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe and Delaware while a Wind Advisory is in effect for eastern Culberson County, Davis Mountains, and Davis Mountain Foothills. These hazards are in effect Sunday afternoon through evening. Secure loose objects that could be blown around and drivers should use caution while driving in high winds.

Although not quite as strong, windy conditions look to continue Monday and Tuesday as well. A cold front will roll through the region Monday with highs only reaching into the 60s to start off the workweek. Temperatures will then continue to fluctuate through the week with 40s, 50s and 60s all expected through the extended. Thanksgiving looks to be decent with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will move through the area Saturday dropping temperatures into the 50s and then into the 40s Sunday and Monday. Overall, conditions look to be dry throughout the week minus some slight precipitation chances towards the end of the extended forecast.

