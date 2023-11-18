CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Great weather heading into Thanksgiving...
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 19th, 2023: After a cooler day across the region Saturday temperatures will return to more mild conditions across West Texas and southeast New Mexico on Sunday.

Patchy fog will start off the day Sunday, looking to clear up in the late-morning. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 75°. Presidio looks to be the warmest spot with a high of 82°. A bit more sunshine will grace the skies Sunday with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected across the region. The downside to Sunday’s forecast is that it will be windy.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe and Delaware while a Wind Advisory is in effect for eastern Culberson County, Davis Mountains, and Davis Mountain Foothills. These hazards are in effect Sunday afternoon through evening. Secure loose objects that could be blown around and drivers should use caution while driving in high winds.

Although not quite as strong, windy conditions look to continue Monday and Tuesday as well. A cold front will roll through the region Monday with highs only reaching into the 60s to start off the workweek. Temperatures will then continue to fluctuate through the week with 40s, 50s and 60s all expected through the extended. Thanksgiving looks to be decent with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will move through the area Saturday dropping temperatures into the 50s and then into the 40s Sunday and Monday. Overall, conditions look to be dry throughout the week minus some slight precipitation chances towards the end of the extended forecast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Missing hiker found
Missing hiker found after three-day search at Big Bend National Park
Christy Perry
Search underway for missing hiker

Latest News

CBS7 News at 10 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 - First Alert Forecast
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 18th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 17th, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast