Bushland Lady Falcons crowned 2023 3A UIL state champions

Bushland Lady Falcons win 2023 UIL 3A volleyball state championship.
Bushland Lady Falcons win 2023 UIL 3A volleyball state championship.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons took down Gunter to win the 2023 3A UIL volleyball state championship.

Both teams fought tooth and nail in each and every set throughout the match. The Lady Falcons took the first set 25-22 thanks in large part to an 11-2 scoring run to end the set after trailing 20-14.

The Lady Falcons came right back and took another hard fought second set 25-23, but Gunter wasn’t going down easily. After being tied up at 12, Gunter stormed out to a 20-16 lead and ultimately took the third set 25-20.

In the fourth set, it was the Lady Falcons jumping out to an early lead before Gunter pushed back into it. The Lady Tigers led 19-13, but Bushland would not be denied. The Lady Falcons outscored Gunter 12-3 from that point forward to claim the title.

Bushland’s Kenzie Sims shined in the victory, impacting the game in every way imaginable including coming away with the final kill to clinch the title. The star junior finished with 10 kills, 30 assists, 15 digs, 4 aces, and 2 blocks in route to winning tournament MVP.

Abby Howell finished the match with a team-high 14 kills while Lilyann Shannon was right behind her with 12.

This is the third state title for Bushland in the last four years.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Missing hiker found
Missing hiker found after three-day search at Big Bend National Park
Christy Perry
Search underway for missing hiker

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls to North Crowley in the Area Round 63-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls to North Crowley in the Area Round 63-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls to North Crowley in the Area Round 63-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls to North Crowley in the Area Round 63-10
Crane Golden Cranes football
HIGHLIGHTS: The Crane loses a playoff battle against Lubbock Roosevelt, 20-14
Crane Golden Cranes football
HIGHLIGHTS: The Crane loses a playoff battle against Lubbock Roosevelt, 20-14
Wink Wildcats vs Muenster Hornets football
HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Wink upset by Muenster in 2nd round of playoffs