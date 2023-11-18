‘All I Want for Christmas is You’: Mariah Carey has her own holiday Barbie doll

Fans can ring in the holiday season with a Mariah Carey Barbie doll.
Fans can ring in the holiday season with a Mariah Carey Barbie doll.(Mattel Creations)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mattel is offering a collectible Mariah Carey Barbie doll just in time for the holidays.

The toy company announced the holiday collector’s item earlier this week.

“This beautiful doll makes a wonderful gift for Barbie collectors and Mariah fans alike!” Mattel shared online.

The Mariah Carey Barbie is wearing a glittery red gown inspired by Carey’s 2019 music video for her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Barbie celebrates this incredible vocalist with a collectible holiday doll in her likeness,” Mattel shared.

According to Mattel, the Mariah Carey Barbie is selling for $75.

Mattel Creations had a few of the dolls for sale on Friday but have since sold out.

As of Saturday, Mattel’s website is informing Barbie fans to check with participating Target and Walmart locations for availability as well as Amazon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Missing hiker found
Missing hiker found after three-day search at Big Bend National Park
Christy Perry
Search underway for missing hiker

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels of Odessa install new smoke alarms in 117 homes.
American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels of Odessa install new smoke alarms in 117 homes
American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels of Odessa install new smoke alarms in 117 homes.
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert